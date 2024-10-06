Xi, Kim exchange congratulatory messages over 75th anniversary of China-DPRK diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages over the 75th anniversary of the China-DPRK diplomatic ties.

In his message, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, pointed out that 75 years ago, China and the DPRK officially established diplomatic relations, opening a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations, which is of epoch-making significance.

Over the past 75 years, Xi said, the two countries have supported each other in consolidating people's power and safeguarding national sovereignty, strengthening exchanges and cooperation and advancing socialist construction. They have also worked closely to promote regional peace and stability and safeguard international equity and justice.

The traditional friendship between China and the DPRK has stood the test of changing times and global challenges, becoming a valuable asset for both countries and their people, he added.

Xi stressed that he highly values the development of China-DPRK relations, noting that in recent years, he has met with Kim multiple times and maintained close communication through letters and messages, jointly guiding and promoting the development of China-DPRK relations.

Under the new circumstances of the new era, Xi said, China is willing to work with the DPRK to take the 75th anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation, and continue to write new chapters for China-DPRK traditional friendship, so as to jointly promote the steady and long-term development of the two countries' socialist cause and bring more benefits to their people.

In his message, Kim said that 75 years ago, the DPRK and China officially established diplomatic relations, and bilateral friendly relations have since entered a new stage of historical development.

Over the past 75 years, the two parties and countries have upheld their firm belief in the legitimacy of their causes, overcoming various tests and challenges, and advancing courageously on the path of socialism, Kim said.

It is in the fundamental interests of both countries to continuously carry forward and develop the DPRK-China friendship with a time-honored history and fine tradition, he added.

The DPRK's party and government will continue to make efforts to consolidate and develop the friendly and cooperative relations with China as required by the new era, Kim said.

Kim also expressed his wish that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC with Xi at its core, will continue to make new achievements in building a modern socialist country in all respects.