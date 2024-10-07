﻿
Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang's studio denies allegations of infidelity

Tan Haiyan, fiancée of the Olympic gold medalist, accuses him of engaging in inappropriate online conversations with female fans and soliciting prostitutes while she was pregnant.
The fiancée of Chinese Olympic swimmer Qin Haiyang made a public post on Monday, accusing him of infidelity while she was pregnant.

Tan Haiyan claimed that Qin had engaged in inappropriate online conversations with his female fans and solicited prostitutes.

In response, Qin's studio released an official statement strongly denying the claims, describing the allegations as malicious slander that severely damaged his reputation.

The studio emphasized that the accusations were entirely false and had been deliberately distorted to harm the athlete's image.

Qin's fiancée is reportedly a businesswoman who had previously presented him with an award as a sponsor. She is demanding that he face the accusations and issue a formal apology.

Qin, 25, is a member of China's national swimming team. Specializing in the breaststroke, he was part of the men's 4x100 meter medley relay team that won a gold medal at this summer's Paris Olympics, ending the United States' 40-year dominance in the event alongside teammates Xu Jiayu, Sun Jiajun, and Pan Zhanle.

﻿
﻿
