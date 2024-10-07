﻿
News / Nation

China's foreign exchange reserves up 0.86 pct in September

Xinhua
  12:46 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0
China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.3164 trillion US dollars at the end of September, up by 28.2 billion dollars, or 0.86 percent compared to the end of August.
Xinhua
  12:46 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0

China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.3164 trillion US dollars at the end of September, up by 28.2 billion dollars, or 0.86 percent compared to the end of August, official data showed Monday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said that the US dollar index declined, and global financial asset prices generally increased last month.

The combined effects of currency translation and asset price changes led to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves in September, the administration added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     