﻿
News / Nation

Box office of National Day holiday exceeds 2 bln yuan

Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0
The box office takings for the 2024 National Day holiday have exceeded 2 billion yuan (about 285 million US dollars), according to the movie data platform Maoyan.
Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0

The box office takings for the 2024 National Day holiday have exceeded 2 billion yuan (about 285 million US dollars), according to the movie data platform Maoyan.

Leading the charts are three domestic productions: "The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death," "Bureau 749," and "Tiger Wolf Rabbit."

Directed by Chen Kaige, "The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death" is the second installment of his "The Volunteers" trilogy. Premiered on September 30, the film has raked in 781 million yuan, accounting for 38.1 percent of the holiday's box office revenue.

The second and third highest-grossing films on the leaderboard are Lu Chuan's sci-fi offering "Bureau 749" and the crime drama "Tiger Wolf Rabbit," which have grossed over 353 million yuan and 348 million yuan, respectively, as of Monday afternoon.

The National Day holiday, running from October 1 to 7, is traditionally one of China's most lucrative moviegoing periods.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Chen Kaige
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     