Box office of National Day holiday exceeds 2 bln yuan

The box office takings for the 2024 National Day holiday have exceeded 2 billion yuan (about 285 million US dollars), according to the movie data platform Maoyan.

Leading the charts are three domestic productions: "The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death," "Bureau 749," and "Tiger Wolf Rabbit."

Directed by Chen Kaige, "The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death" is the second installment of his "The Volunteers" trilogy. Premiered on September 30, the film has raked in 781 million yuan, accounting for 38.1 percent of the holiday's box office revenue.

The second and third highest-grossing films on the leaderboard are Lu Chuan's sci-fi offering "Bureau 749" and the crime drama "Tiger Wolf Rabbit," which have grossed over 353 million yuan and 348 million yuan, respectively, as of Monday afternoon.

The National Day holiday, running from October 1 to 7, is traditionally one of China's most lucrative moviegoing periods.