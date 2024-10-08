China's former top legislator Wu Bangguo dies at 84
18:12 UTC+8, 2024-10-08 0
Wu Bangguo, former chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, died of illness at the age of 84 in Beijing at 4:36 am Tuesday, an official statement said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Xiang
