China logs 13 million entry-exit trips during 7-day holiday

Border inspection agencies across China have recorded about 13.1 million entry and exit trips made during the seven-day National Day holiday that ended Monday, representing a year-on-year increase of 25.8 percent, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Of these trips, 7.59 million were made by mainland residents, 4.49 million were made by residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and 1.01 million were made by foreigners, up 33.2 percent, 13.2 percent and 37.2 percent respectively from the same period last year, data from the NIA showed Tuesday.