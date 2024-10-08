﻿
Chinese mainland records 13.57m entry, exit trips in National Day holiday

Xinhua
  11:10 UTC+8, 2024-10-08       0
Border control authorities on the Chinese mainland recorded about 13.57 million inbound and outbound trips during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

They also recorded 606,000 vehicles crossing the border during the seven days, one of the longest public holidays on the mainland, according to a statement released by the ministry on Monday.

The number of criminal cases and public security incidents reported on the mainland during the holiday decreased by 5.7 percent and 20.4 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year, according to the statement.

A daily average of 580,000 police and auxiliary police officers worked to protect tourists from public security threats during the holiday, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
