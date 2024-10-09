China's railways handle 177 mln passenger trips during National Day holiday

China's railway passenger flow surged during the 10-day travel rush for the National Day holiday, data from China State Railway Group Co, Ltd showed Wednesday.

From September 29 to October 8, a total of 177 million railway passenger trips were made nationwide, said China Railway.

The average daily number of railway passenger trips reached about 17.74 million, it added.

On October 1, the number of passenger trips served by China's railways reached about 21.45 million, a new record high for single-day passenger traffic, according to China Railway.

During the holiday, the railway passenger flow was sustained at a high level and an average of 12,237 passenger trains were operated daily, hitting a record high, it said.