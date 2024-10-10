﻿
China launches nationwide sample survey of population changes

  14:36 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
China will conduct a nationwide sample survey of population changes this year to accurately and promptly monitor the country's demographic development and provide basic information for its population policies, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

From October 10 to November 30, selected residents will be asked about their basic information, including age, gender, ethnic groups, educational levels, job positions, marital and fertility status and housing conditions.

The reference time for the survey will be November 1, 2024, said the NBS.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
