China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

China's top economic planner announced Thursday that retail prices of gasoline and diesel will increase from Friday in response to recent changes in international oil prices.

Gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 140 yuan (US$19.79) and 135 yuan per ton, respectively, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

China's three biggest oil companies – the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation, and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation – and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.

International oil prices are expected to continue to fluctuate in the short term, according to the price monitoring center of the commission.