Taiwan leader Lai's latest speech sparks outcry over provoking mainland

Various sectors of Taiwan society have expressed concerns over recent remarks by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te on cross-Strait relations, accusing him of repackaging his new "two states" theory and deliberately provoking the mainland.

Lai's speech on Thursday, marked by resistance to the Chinese mainland and rejection of reunification, is essentially a rebranding of his separatist stance under the new "two states" theory, said the Labor Party in Taiwan and the Cross-Strait Peace and Development Forum in a joint statement.

In a speech upon assuming the role of Taiwan region's leader on May 20, Lai brought out a new version of "two states" theory, asserting that the two sides of the Strait do not belong to each other. Observers in Taiwan are aghast that Lai has already surpassed his predecessors including Lee Teng-hui, Chen Shui-bian and Tsai Ing-wen on the path of "Taiwan independence."

"In less than six months in office, Lai has repeatedly used various statements and actions to clearly express this view, which has not only deepened division within the Taiwan society but also provoked the mainland," the statement added.

Describing Lai's speech as fundamentally provocative, Hsiao Hsu-tsen, executive director of the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, said it just uses softened rhetoric to mask a strategy of provocation.

The real plight Taiwan faces, according to Hsiao, stems from Lai's insistence on the new "two states" theory, which threatens cross-Strait relations and increases tension in the Taiwan Strait.

Commenting on Lai's latest speech, Eric Chu, chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang, said that "Taiwan independence" is a dead end and expressed hope that Lai could rise above the narrow ideology of "Taiwan independence" and demonstrate an approach that fosters peace across the Strait.

Lai knew the new "two states" theory would enrage the mainland but pushed it forward regardless, showing a reckless determination to provoke the mainland, said Chi Chia-lin, chairman of Taiwan's Reunification Alliance Party. He warned that this could further strain cross-Strait relations in the future.

In an editorial published Friday, the Taipei-based China Times highlighted Lai's consistent reference to "China" rather than "the mainland," noting that this rhetoric implies his belief that the two sides of the Strait are two distinct "countries."

The United Daily News in a commentary criticized Lai's failure to overcome his own ideological bias and face up to the true history and reality across the Strait.

"Lai has opened a Pandora's box, and cross-Strait relations will only get worse. It's clear that he lacks the ability to manage cross-Strait relations," wrote an anonymous user on the social media platform Dcard.

Liu Xing-ren, an associate professor at the Taipei-based Chinese Culture University, told Xinhua that Lai's Thursday speech remains a deceptive performance filled with contradictions, lacking any genuine intent or effort to resolve cross-Strait tension or to reflect on and alter his separatist stance.

In an open letter following Lai's speech, Xiong Zi-jie, president of the Hunan Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, called "Taiwan independence" a poison to Taiwan.

"The separatist group headed by Lai is abandoning the path to peace and choosing conflict for the sake of its political gain," he wrote. "We strongly oppose war and 'Taiwan independence.' We want peace and we want to live our lives. No one can deprive the people of Taiwan the right to pursue peaceful reunification."