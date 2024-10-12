﻿
News / Nation

Xizang former political advisor sentenced to death with reprieve for bribery

  23:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0
Jiang Jie, a former senior political adviser of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, was convicted of bribery and sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve.
The verdict was handed down by the Tianjin First Intermediate People's Court on Saturday. Jiang was a member of the leading Party members group of the Xizang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairman of the committee.

Jiang was found to have exploited his positions in both east China's Shandong Province and Xizang to provide improper assistance to relevant units and individuals regarding administrative approvals, project contracts, land sales and job promotions.

In return, he accepted money and valuables worth over 225 million yuan (US$31.8 million), according to court documents.

He received a reprieve from an immediate death sentence due to his voluntary disclosure of previously undiscovered facts related to the bribery cases, his admission of guilt and his expression of remorse. Additionally, most of his illicit gains and their proceeds have been recovered, said the court.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
