China, EU yet to reach mutually acceptable solution on EV case
China and the European Union have yet to reach a mutually acceptable solution on the EU's anti-subsidy case involving Chinese electric vehicles, despite important progress in certain areas, China's commerce ministry said Saturday.
Technical teams from the two sides have conducted eight rounds of intensive negotiations since September 20 in Brussels, but major differences still remain, said a spokesperson with the ministry in response to a media inquiry about the negotiations.