Chinese mainland punishes die-hard 'Taiwan independence' separatists advocating violence
14:42 UTC+8, 2024-10-14 0
The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Monday announced punishments on two die-hard "Taiwan independence" secessionists and an institution they support, accusing them of training violent separatists and advocating violent conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
