China coast guard patrols around Taiwan island
10:24 UTC+8, 2024-10-14 0
The China Coast Guard (CCG) said that its formations 2901, 1305, 1303 and 2102 conducted law enforcement patrols in the waters surrounding Taiwan island on Monday.
China Coast Guard
It is a practical action to lawfully enforce control over Taiwan island in accordance with the one-China principle, said Liu Dejun, spokesperson of the CCG.
