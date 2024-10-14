"Taiwan independence" provocations to be met with countermeasures: spokesperson

"Taiwan independence" is incompatible with peace across the Taiwan Strait, and the provocations of "Taiwan independence" separatist forces will inevitably be countered, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday organized its troops of army, navy, air force and rocket force to conduct "Joint Sword-2024B" drills in the Taiwan Strait and the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing that China has always been committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, which is evident to countries in the region. Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory, and the Taiwan question is China's internal affair, which brooks no outside interference, Mao stressed.

If the United States truly cares about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and prosperity of the region, it should abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, earnestly act on its leaders' commitment to not supporting "Taiwan independence," stop arming Taiwan, and stop sending any wrong signals to separatist forces of "Taiwan independence," Mao said.