News / Nation

Chinese PLA conducts 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills surrounding Taiwan island

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese PLA on Monday conducted "Joint Sword-2024B" drills in the Taiwan Strait and the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan.
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday organized its troops of army, navy, air force and rocket force to conduct "Joint Sword-2024B" drills in the Taiwan Strait and the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan, said a spokesperson.

Li Xi, spokesperson for the theater command, said the drills involve vessels and planes closing in on the island from multiple directions and assaults by joint forces.

The drills focus on joint sea-air combat readiness patrol, the blockade and control of key ports and areas, strikes on sea and land targets, and the seizure of comprehensive battlefield control, so as to test the joint real-combat capabilities of the forces of the command, Li said.

The drills are a powerful deterrent to the separatist activities of "Taiwan independence" elements, and are legitimate and necessary actions to safeguard national sovereignty and national unity, Li said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Top ﻿
     