Senior official in northwest China under probe

Yang Fasen, a senior official of northwest China's Qinghai Province, surrendered himself to the authorities and is under investigation by the country's top anti-graft body for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law.

Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Qinghai Provincial Committee and secretary of the commission for political and legal affairs of the CPC Qinghai Provincial Committee, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.