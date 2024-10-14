Former Liaoning vice governor sentenced to death with reprieve for taking bribes

Wang Dawei, former vice governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province and a former police chief of the province, was sentenced to death, with a two-year reprieve, for taking bribes.

The sentence was handed down by a court in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, on Monday.

Wang was convicted of illegally accepting bribes worth over 555 million yuan (about 78.5 million US dollars), either by himself or via other people.

The court ruling said that after the two-year reprieve period expires and the penalty is commuted to life imprisonment in accordance with the law, no further commutation or parole will be allowed.

Wang was also deprived of his political rights for life, all of his personal property will be confiscated, and all his illegal gains shall be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the ruling said.

The court found that between 2008 and 2022, Wang abused his power at various posts to provide assistance to companies and individuals in matters such as business operation, case handling, as well as job promotions and transfers, accepting money, vehicles and other valuables in return.

The court noted that Wang had rendered some important meritorious service and had cooperated in both the investigation and in returning his illegal gains, most of which had been recovered. These facts were taken into consideration when handing down the sentence.