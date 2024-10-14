China, Vietnam to strengthen defense, security cooperation: joint statement

China and Vietnam agreed to strengthen defense and security cooperation, said a joint statement issued here on Monday during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

In the statement, China and Vietnam considered defense and security cooperation as one of the important pillars of China-Vietnam relations.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen exchanges between the two militaries at various levels, better leverage such channels as friendly defense exchanges in border areas, defense and security consultations, and defense ministry hotlines.

They also agreed to further deepen border defense cooperation, and continue to carry out joint patrols in the Beibu Gulf and mutual visits of warships among other activities, it said.

The two sides agreed to strengthen information exchanges and experience-sharing on fighting external interference and secession and preventing "color revolutions."