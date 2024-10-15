China to play constructive role in cooling down Mideast conflict: FM

Concerning the regional tensions in the Middle East, China will continue to demonstrate a sense of duty as a responsible major country and play a constructive role in promoting the cooling down of the conflict, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The two sides spoke highly of China-Iran relations, emphasizing a commitment to maintaining exchanges at all levels and promoting practical cooperation.

Araghchi said Iran is deeply concerned about the risk of an overall escalation of the current regional situation and does not want to see a further expansion of conflict.

Iran highly values China's influence in international affairs and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to cool down the situation through diplomatic means, Araghchi said, adding that Israel should avoid taking risks and proceed cautiously.

Wang said that the negative impacts of the current Gaza conflict are clearly spilling over, and regional tensions are escalating continuously.

China has always advocated for resolving hotspot issues through dialogue and consultation and opposes exacerbating tensions, expanding conflicts and taking military adventures, Wang said, calling on all parties to make more efforts to safeguard regional peace and stability.

Wang said that China will proceed from the merits of the issue, strengthen communication among all parties, build a broader international consensus, and pool the strengths of all parties.

Wang said that China is pleased to see the Iranian government carry out mediation diplomacy, enhance understanding with relevant parties and improve relations with regional countries.

China supports the historic reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and is willing to jointly push for a positive outcome from the second meeting of the China-Iran-Saudi Arabia Trilateral Joint Committee to consolidate the momentum of reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and inject positive energy into regional peace and stability, Wang added.