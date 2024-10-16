Xi sends congratulations to Gala Dinner of National Committee on US-China Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR).

Xi said in his message that he appreciates the NCUSCR's unremitting efforts to promote exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States in various fields, and congratulated this year's gala's esteemed honoree, William E. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of General Atlantic.

Xi said Tuesday that China-US ties are one of the world's most important bilateral relations, which bear on the well-being of the two peoples and the future of mankind.