4.9-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Yuli County in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 7:43pm Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 40.91 degrees north latitude and 84.17 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 17 km, said the CENC.