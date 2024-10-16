Further measures following Taiwan trade barrier investigation 'necessary'

A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that further measures following the conclusion of a trade barrier investigation into Taiwan are a necessary response to the erroneous actions and unrepentant stance of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks while responding to a media query regarding recent comments by Taiwan's mainland affairs council, which accused the mainland of using "economy and trade as political weapons."

On October 12, the mainland announced that it is considering further steps after an investigation found that Taiwan's trade-restrictive measures against the mainland constitute trade barriers.

According to Chen, the DPP authorities have long imposed unilateral restrictions on numerous mainland imports, negatively impacting mainland industries and enterprises.

Chen noted that, despite the release of the investigation's findings, the DPP authorities have taken no tangible steps to lift these restrictions and have instead escalated their obstruction of economic cooperation and trade across the Taiwan Strait.

Chen also criticized the DPP authorities for their "double-dealing" approach, noting that while they express willingness to engage in dialogue, they persist in separatist provocations, disrupting trade and fueling tensions across the Strait.