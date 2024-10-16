News / Nation

Further measures following Taiwan trade barrier investigation 'necessary'

Xinhua
  18:49 UTC+8, 2024-10-16       0
A mainland spokesperson said that further measures following the conclusion of a trade barrier investigation into Taiwan are a necessary response to the erroneous actions.
Xinhua
  18:49 UTC+8, 2024-10-16       0

A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that further measures following the conclusion of a trade barrier investigation into Taiwan are a necessary response to the erroneous actions and unrepentant stance of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks while responding to a media query regarding recent comments by Taiwan's mainland affairs council, which accused the mainland of using "economy and trade as political weapons."

On October 12, the mainland announced that it is considering further steps after an investigation found that Taiwan's trade-restrictive measures against the mainland constitute trade barriers.

According to Chen, the DPP authorities have long imposed unilateral restrictions on numerous mainland imports, negatively impacting mainland industries and enterprises.

Chen noted that, despite the release of the investigation's findings, the DPP authorities have taken no tangible steps to lift these restrictions and have instead escalated their obstruction of economic cooperation and trade across the Taiwan Strait.

Chen also criticized the DPP authorities for their "double-dealing" approach, noting that while they express willingness to engage in dialogue, they persist in separatist provocations, disrupting trade and fueling tensions across the Strait.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     