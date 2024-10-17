﻿
5.3-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang, no casualties reported

Xinhua
  09:55 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:23am Thursday (Beijing Time).

  09:55 UTC+8, 2024-10-17

No casualties or collapse of buildings have been reported so far following a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Akqi County in Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:23am Thursday (Beijing Time), authorities said.

The epicenter was monitored at 41.11 degrees north latitude and 78.53 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter is 22 km away from the county seat of Akqi and 59 km away from Wushi county, Aksu Prefecture. The jolt of the quake was felt in both Akqi and Wushi counties. A resident in Akqi County said he was jolted awake during the sleep.

Rescuers have rushed to the epicenter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Top ﻿
     