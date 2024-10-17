Ex-basketball star Yi Jianlian mired in prostitution claims

A scandal involving former Chinese basketball star Yi Jianlian erupted online, following the release of photos and messages suggesting he was involved in soliciting prostitution.

In response, several brands that had previously collaborated with Yi swiftly removed promotional materials related to him.

Born on October 27, 1987, in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Provionce, Yi is a former professional basketball player for China, officially retiring on August 29, 2023, according to his social media accounts.

He also played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Milwaukee Bucks, the New Jersey Nets, the Washington Wizards, and the Dallas Mavericks.

A staff member from the Dongguan Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), where Yi Jianlian serves as a committee member, confirmed they were aware of the online scandal but could not verify its authenticity. The official indicated that further details would likely be provided through formal channels.

The controversy began after Weibo user @LeiXiying, posted screenshots of chat records and photos purportedly showing Yi Jianlian engaging in prostitution in a hotel room, naked. The post included a photo allegedly of Yi's identification card and a receipt showing a payment of US$1,500. The post has since gone viral.