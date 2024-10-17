﻿
China expels Japanese vessel for unlawfully entering waters of Diaoyu Dao

The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Thursday that they expelled a Japanese fishing vessel that unlawfully entered the waters of Diaoyu Dao on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the process, the CCG implemented necessary control measures and issued warnings to send the Japanese vessel away, said Liu Dejun, a spokesperson of the CCG.

Noting that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands have all along been China's territory, the CCG urged the Japanese side to cease all illegitimate activities in these waters.

It also vowed to continue law enforcement operations in waters under China's jurisdiction in accordance with the law to safeguard national sovereignty, security and maritime rights and interests.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
