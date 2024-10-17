China mulls increasing tariffs on imported fuel cars with large-displacement engines
18:27 UTC+8, 2024-10-17 0
China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that China is studying measures to increase tariffs on imported fuel-powered vehicles with large-displacement engines.
A decision will be made prudently after comprehensive consideration of various factors, MOC spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
