China's GDP expands 4.8 pct in in first 3 quarters

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.8 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

The GDP reached around 94.97 trillion yuan (about 13.33 trillion U.S. dollars) in the January-September period, NBS data showed.

In the third quarter, the economy expanded 4.6 percent year on year, according to the NBS.