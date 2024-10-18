Procuratorate orders arrest of former senior Jiangxi political advisor
China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Tang Yijun, former chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Friday.
The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway.