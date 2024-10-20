﻿
News / Nation

Xi congratulates Prabowo Subianto on assuming presidency of Indonesia

Xinhua
  15:23 UTC+8, 2024-10-20       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Prabowo Subianto on assuming the presidency of Indonesia.
Xinhua
  15:23 UTC+8, 2024-10-20       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Prabowo Subianto on assuming the presidency of Indonesia.

Noting that China and Indonesia are traditionally friendly neighbors, Xi said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has been growing steadily, entering a new era of building a community with a shared future.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Indonesia, which will provide a new opportunity for advancing bilateral cooperation, Xi said.

Xi also expressed willingness to maintain close strategic communication with Prabowo to guide the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future to a higher level, and write a new chapter of seeking strength through unity, promoting solidarity and coordination, and achieving mutual benefit between two major developing countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     