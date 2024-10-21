US, Canadian warships disrupt stability of Taiwan Strait: military spokesperson

The actions of the United States and Canada disrupted the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, a military spokesperson said Monday in response to US and Canadian warships' sailing through the strait on Sunday.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army remains on high alert at all times, and resolutely safeguards national sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability, said Li Xi, a spokesperson with the command.

On Sunday, the US destroyer Higgins and the Canadian frigate Vancouver made a transit through the strait, the spokesperson said.

Naval and air forces organized by the command closely followed and monitored the vessels' passage through the strait during the entire process, and addressed the situation in accordance with laws and regulations, Li said.