﻿
News / Nation

New subway line drilled through in Beijing

Xinhua
  18:45 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0
The entire tunnel of Beijing Subway Line 17 was drilled through after the middle section of the tunnel was bored through on Monday.
Xinhua
  18:45 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0

The entire tunnel of Beijing Subway Line 17 was drilled through after the middle section of the tunnel was bored through on Monday, its builder China Railway 14th Bureau Group Corporation Limited announced.

Beijing Subway Line 17 is a major transportation artery that runs north to south in the Chinese capital, where about 21.9 million people live.

With a total length of 49.7 kilometers, Line 17 is designed to have 21 stations. The northern and southern sections of the line opened to traffic in 2023 and in 2021.

Once the entire line is operational in the future, it is expected to alleviate traffic pressure on Line 5 and Line 10.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
China Railway
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     