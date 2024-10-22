﻿
News / Nation

KFC outlets in Tianjin probed over cooking oil labeling

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
KFC outlets in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin are under investigation for failing to label some of their genetically modified cooking materials.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0

Some KFC outlets in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin are being investigated for failing to designate some of their cooking ingredients as genetically modified.

During recent checks of multiple KFC outlets in Tianjin's Hexi District, market authorities discovered that the fast food company was utilizing genetically modified soybean oil for on-site baking, according to a Tianjin Daily report.

Market watchdogs confiscated the raw material and halted its use when numerous bottles of genetically engineered soybean oil with the Sunshine brand of Yihai Kerry Food Co were discovered at one KFC location.

Branches of Tianjin market officials discovered the same type of oil at multiple additional KFC outlets while failing to alert customers.

One KFC employee told the market regulatory authority that soybean oil had been placed on baking pans to keep meat, beef, and chicken wings from sticking.

KFC has yet to respond to the issue.

According to China's Food Safety Law, genetically modified goods must be labeled as required.

The Regulations on the Safety Management of Agricultural Genetically Modified Organisms and the Administrative Measures on the Labeling of Agricultural Genetically Modified Organisms both require that genetically modified foods be "obviously" labeled.

KFC outlets in Tianjin probed over cooking oil labeling

The genetically engineered soybean oil with the Sunshine brand of Yihai Kerry Food Co

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Kerry
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     