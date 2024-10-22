﻿
News / Nation

China to further optimize visa waiver policies

Xinhua
  17:57 UTC+8, 2024-10-22
China on Tuesday vowed further efforts to optimize the visa waiver and other relevant policies and measures to make it more convenient for foreigners to visit and stay in China.
China on Tuesday vowed further efforts to optimize the visa waiver and other relevant policies and measures to make it more convenient for foreigners to visit and stay in China.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about recent comments by foreign media that a series of visa waiver policies and relevant facilitating measures in digital payment, bilingual facilities and express transportation systems have made traveling China more convenient for foreigners.

"We are glad to see the travel boom," Lin said. He noted that according to the latest statistics, in the third quarter this year, inbound foreign travelers had reached 8.186 million, up by 48.8 percent year on year. Among them, 4.885 million had entered China via the visa waiver policy, a year-on-year growth of 78.6 percent.

Referring to the implementation of a series of facilitating measures, Lin said the waiting time of foreign travelers for checks and inspections on entry has been further shortened, and they can directly swipe their overseas bank cards to take the subway. For foreigners, travel, life and work in China have been made more pleasant.

"China's door is always wide open to welcome you all," said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
