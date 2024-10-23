﻿
News / Nation

More than 10 monkeys die at Hong Kong zoo, soil infection blamed

Reuters
  11:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0
A 12th monkey has died at a Hong Kong zoo, authorities said late on Tuesday, after 11 monkeys died in the past week due to Melioidosis, a bacterial infection.
Reuters
  11:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0
More than 10 monkeys die at Hong Kong zoo, soil infection blamed
Reuters

Visitors look at a buff-cheeked gibbon at Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens after 11 monkeys died of sepsis following melioidosis infection in the past week, in Hong Kong, China, on October 21, 2024.

A 12th monkey has died at a Hong Kong zoo, authorities said late on Tuesday, after 11 monkeys died in the past week due to Melioidosis, a bacterial infection, which can affect both humans and animals.

Housed in five separate cages, the deceased monkeys included the De Brazza species as well as one common squirrel monkey, cotton-top tamarins and white-faced sakis.

The zoo, located just above the city's financial center, has shut its mammals section since October 14, when authorities reported the first batch of monkey deaths.

The government said it would continue to close the section and provide protective gear and health monitoring for staff taking care of the animals.

"The health conditions of the 78 mammals are normal," the Leisure and Cultural Services Department said.

Authorities said 11 monkeys died of sepsis after catching melioidosis. Tests were being done on the 12th deceased monkey to find out the cause of death.

Autopsies in the past week found a large amount of the melioidosis-inducing bacteria in the monkeys' organs, which likely came from soil near the monkeys' habitat, authorities said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     