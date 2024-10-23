6 trapped in coal mine cave-in in north China

Six mine workers were trapped after a coal mine collapsed early Wednesday in north China's Hebei Province, the mining company said.

The cave-in happened at 4:37am in the Qianjiaying mining subsidiary of Kailuan (Group) Limited Liability Corporation, a major state-owned coal mining company in Hebei, the group said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The Qianjiaying subsidiary is located in Fengnan District in the city of Tangshan.

Rescuers are racing against the time to reach the trapped miners.