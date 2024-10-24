﻿
News / Nation

Chinese startup to sell space flight tickets for 1.5 million yuan

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:54 UTC+8, 2024-10-24       0
Chinese startup Deep Blue Aerospace is set to offer two exclusive tickets, charging US$210,000 for its inaugural suborbital flight in 2027.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:54 UTC+8, 2024-10-24       0
Chinese startup to sell space flight tickets for 1.5 million yuan

The pre-sale will kick off during a live stream on October 24 at 6pm, hosted by chairman Huo Liang on Taobao.

Space travel is coming. Chinese startup Deep Blue Aerospace is set to offer two exclusive tickets, charging 1.5 million yuan (US$210,000) for its inaugural suborbital flight in 2027. The pre-sale will launch during a live stream on October 24 at 6pm, hosted by chairman Huo Liang on Taobao.

Passengers must be aged 18 to 60 and meet specific health standards.

Chinese startup to sell space flight tickets for 1.5 million yuan

Tickets for seats on a rocket cost 1.5 million yuan ($210,000).

The adventure will be aboard the Nebula-1 rocket, Deep Blue Aerospace's first commercial liquid rocket capable of reaching orbit and being reused. Standing at 4 meters tall and weighing 7.5 tons, the rocket with six seats can reach altitudes of 100 to 150 kilometers, giving passengers 300 seconds of weightlessness.

Huo said that while the costs of space tourism are currently high, advancements in reusable rocket technology are expected to significantly reduce expenses in the future.

Deep Blue Space aims to lead the way in this burgeoning market, envisioning a time when space travel becomes accessible to more people. Following the suborbital flights, the company plans to develop further options for outer space exploration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     