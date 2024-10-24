Chinese startup to sell space flight tickets for 1.5 million yuan

Space travel is coming. Chinese startup Deep Blue Aerospace is set to offer two exclusive tickets, charging 1.5 million yuan (US$210,000) for its inaugural suborbital flight in 2027. The pre-sale will launch during a live stream on October 24 at 6pm, hosted by chairman Huo Liang on Taobao.

The adventure will be aboard the Nebula-1 rocket, Deep Blue Aerospace's first commercial liquid rocket capable of reaching orbit and being reused. Standing at 4 meters tall and weighing 7.5 tons, the rocket with six seats can reach altitudes of 100 to 150 kilometers, giving passengers 300 seconds of weightlessness.

Huo said that while the costs of space tourism are currently high, advancements in reusable rocket technology are expected to significantly reduce expenses in the future.

Deep Blue Space aims to lead the way in this burgeoning market, envisioning a time when space travel becomes accessible to more people. Following the suborbital flights, the company plans to develop further options for outer space exploration.