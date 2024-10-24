Former deputy Party chief of Shanxi stands trial for bribe-taking

Shang Liguang, former deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanxi Provincial Committee, stood trial on Thursday on the criminal charge of bribery.

The case was heard by a court in the city of Luoyang, Henan Province.

Shang was accused of taking advantage of his various positions to provide assistance to others in matters such as business operations, project contracting, case handling and job promotion, illegally accepting money and gifts worth over 104 million yuan (US$14.6 million) in return.

During the trial, prosecutors, the defendant and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

A verdict will be announced in due course.