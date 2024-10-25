﻿
News / Nation

China sees record-high air traffic in Q3

Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0
China's civil aviation sector reported record quarterly transport figures, data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China showed Friday.
Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0

China's civil aviation sector reported record quarterly transport figures, data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China showed Friday.

In the third quarter of this year, the total transport turnover, passenger trips, as well as cargo and mail transport volume in the country's civil aviation sector rose 19.8 percent, 12.3 percent and 19.4 percent year on year.

In Q3, the passenger trips reached 200 million. Of the total, domestic routes registered 180 million passenger trips, up 8.3 percent year on year; international routes recorded more than 18.2 million trips, surging 78 percent year on year, the data showed.

Since July, international passenger trips on Chinese airlines have recovered to over 90 percent of the same period in 2019 for three consecutive months.

According to the CAAC, the civil aviation market's freight volume exceeded 2.3 million tons during the period, with domestic and international freight transport increasing by 12.9 percent and 30.1 percent year on year, respectively.

By the end of the third quarter, China had a fleet of 4,352 civil aviation transport aircraft, the CAAC added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     