﻿
News / Nation

China begins mass production of homegrown X/γ radiation dose detection chip

Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0
China's self-developed X-ray and gamma-ray (X/γ) radiation dose detection chip has successfully commenced mass production.
Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0

China's self-developed X-ray and gamma-ray (X/γ) radiation dose detection chip has successfully commenced mass production, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Thursday.

The chip, developed by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), offers a dose rate measurement range for X/γ rays from 100 nSv/h to 10 mSv/h. It can detect energies between 50 keV and 2 MeV.

With a compact size of just 15 mm by 15 mm by 3 mm, it can operate within a temperature range of minus 20 to 50 degrees Celsius. Additionally, it boasts ultra-low power consumption of only 1 mW.

Users can easily perform straightforward secondary development based on the chip's data manual, enabling its use in radiation dose monitoring across nuclear-related workplaces, personnel and environmental scenarios, according to the CNNC.

It also features a standardized interface design, allowing it to function as a universal radiation sensor, which can be quickly integrated into various smart devices such as smartphones, smart helmets and drones.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     