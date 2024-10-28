﻿
News / Nation

48 officials held accountable for fatal chemical plant blast in NE China

Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
Forty-eight officials have been held accountable for a 2023 chemical plant blast that claimed 13 lives in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Xinhua
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0

Forty-eight officials have been held accountable for a 2023 chemical plant blast that claimed 13 lives in northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to the provincial emergency management authorities.

The blast occurred at the chemical plant in the city of Panjin on January 15, 2023, leading to 13 deaths and 35 injuries, as well as about 87.99 million yuan (12.34 million US dollars) in direct economic losses.

The company involved in the accident has resumed production following a thorough rectification process. Fourteen responsible individuals, including the president of the company, have been handed criminal sentences. A total of 59.57 million yuan worth of fines had been meted out to three responsible entities and 11 individuals.

Additionally, disciplinary and administrative measures have been taken against the 48 officials, including the Party secretary and the mayor of Panjin, with varying degrees of punishment.

These measures include criticism and education, admonishment, warning, recording of demerits, removal from office and demotion.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     