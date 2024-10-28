China unveils new policy measures to boost birth support
China on Monday unveiled new birth support policy measures to promote the building of a birth-friendly society.
A directive from the General Office of China's State Council details 13 targeted measures on enhancing childbirth support services, expanding child-care systems, strengthening support in education, housing and employment, and fostering a birth-friendly social atmosphere.
