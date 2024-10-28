Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report
14:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-28 0
The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Monday to review a report on the third round of disciplinary inspection.
14:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-28 0
The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Monday to review a report on the third round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 20th CPC Central Committee.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports