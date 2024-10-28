Knife attack injures 5 in Beijing on Monday
Five individuals, including three minors, were wounded in a knife assault in Beijing on Monday, according to the police.
The attack occurred at around 3:20 pm in Haidian District, resulting in injuries to five passersby. The suspect has been placed under police control. The injured have been sent to the hospital and sustain no life-threatening injuries. Further investigation is under way.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
