School suspended due to rainstorms in Chinese island province

Classes have been suspended and roads waterlogged in some cities and counties in south China's island province of Hainan due to heavy rainfall starting Monday, which was induced by a combination of the remnants of Typhoon Trami and cold air, local authorities said.

In the city of Sanya, many roads in the urban area were waterlogged, while some sections experienced a power outage. Primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens in Sanya suspended classes at noon on Monday, and continued to suspend classes on Tuesday morning. Classes were resumed on Tuesday afternoon as the rainfall weakens. The city of Qionghai and the Tunchang and Chengmai counties also issued class suspension notices on Tuesday.

The provincial disaster prevention, reduction and relief commission has upgraded its emergency response for flood control and typhoon prevention from Level III to Level II on Tuesday.

At 9am on Tuesday, the provincial government issued a Level-II rainstorm warning, saying heavy rain in excess of 250 mm is expected to fall in the cities of Wanning and Danzhou and the Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County during the next 24 hours.

The province on Tuesday morning also issued a meteorological risk warning for geological disasters.

From Saturday to Monday, Typhoon Trami rotated over the waters off the southern coast of Hainan and the Xisha Islands.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, and a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe level, followed by orange, yellow and blue.