News / Nation

China to launch Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship on October 30

Xinhua
  10:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
China's Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 4:27am Wednesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country's northwest.
Xinhua
  10:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
China to launch Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship on October 30
Xinhua

China's Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship is being transferred to the launch site on October 22, 2024.

China's Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 4:27am Wednesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country's northwest, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Tuesday.

The launch will use a Long March-2F carrier rocket, which will be filled with propellant soon, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, at a press conference.

Shenzhou-19 is the 33rd flight mission of China's manned space program, and the fourth manned mission during the application and development stage of China's space station.

After entering orbit, the Shenzhou-19 spaceship will perform a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the front port of the space station core module Tianhe in about 6.5 hours, forming a combination of three modules and three spacecraft, Lin said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     