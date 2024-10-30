Chinese organization expresses 'great regret' after EU's Chinese EVs tariff ruling
18:17 UTC+8, 2024-10-30 0
The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products on Wednesday expressed "great regret" on behalf of the Chinese automotive industry at the European Commission's decision to impose anti-subsidy tariffs on electric vehicles originating in China.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
