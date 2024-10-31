News / Nation

China imports Arctic live king crabs by land for 1st time

Xinhua
  18:41 UTC+8, 2024-10-31
The Jeminay Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region handled 20 tons of live king crabs from the Arctic Ocean on Wednesday. This marks the inaugural importation of live aquatic animals from the Arctic Ocean to China by land transportation.

"From the Arctic Ocean to Jeminay port, the whole journey took only six days," said Zhang Junchuan, director of the company that imported this first batch of king crabs.

The king crabs are of good quality and have a higher survival rate by land than air transportation, Zhang added.

The designated supervision site for aquatic animals entering China for food at Jeminay Port has been in operation since October 10.

Yu Yongjie, deputy commissioner of customs, said that they comprehensively sorted out the customs clearance process as well as customized plans to ensure the safe and efficient clearance of this batch of live king crabs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
