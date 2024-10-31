Chinese navy conducts dual aircraft carrier formation exercise for first time

The formations of Chinese aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong carried out a dual aircraft carrier formation exercise for the first time in the South China Sea, according to the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.

Aiming to enhance the integrated combat capability of the aircraft carrier formations, the exercise was part of the Liaoning aircraft carrier formation's regular real-combat training in the high seas, which concluded recently.

The training was conducted in waters including the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the South China Sea, featuring multiple subjects under real-combat circumstances, the navy said.

Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, was delivered and commissioned to the PLA Navy in September 2012.